SurchX and FreeStyle Partner to Help Merchants Increase Net Margins

Phoenix, AZ, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Freestyle Solutions are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce Freestyle’s order management and fulfillment customers to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works with many current platforms to calculate the surcharging fees associated with a customer’s credit card in real time. The partnership will empower Freestyle’s merchants to implement a fully compliant transaction fee for purchases made with a credit card.

“We are very excited to partner with the team at Freestyle. They represent a new breed of back office solutions and we share a vision: making our clients more money with efficiencies we create in their existing businesses,” said Robert Maynard, SurchX founder.

Credit card processing fees have long been a major pain point for merchants, especially online merchants who often have tight margins. Implementing SurchX is free to merchants and provides an opportunity to increase net margins without having to change any of their hardware, ecommerce platform, or merchant processor. By partnering with SurchX, Freestyle can offer a more complete solution to their customers.

How does surcharging work? During checkout, SurchX’s advanced software identifies the type of credit card being used. It then calculates the maximum surcharge amount allowable under card issuer regulations and state and federal law. That amount is then added to the customer’s receipt, labeled “transaction fee.”

Customers can avoid the fee by choosing another payment method, such as debit card or ACH transfer if available. With nearly two years of transactional data, SurchX has proven that a transaction fee has no material effect on conversion rates or customer retention.

About SurchX

SurchX enables merchants to seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees, potentially adding up to 30% to their bottom lines. Because of its trust, credibility and momentum in the enterprise ecommerce space, SurchX is changing the profit game for retailers in the United States.

Powered by proprietary technology, the company’s free software uses a sophisticated algorithm to empower merchants to compliantly recover losses from interchange fees and boost their bottom lines. SurchX identifies card type and jurisdiction rules and then calculates the associated fees. With this information, SurchX adds the transaction cost to the customer’s invoice in real-time. No PCI compliance is necessary, and legal compliance with state and federal regulations is guaranteed.

For more information, visit https://www.surchx.com

About Freestyle

Freestyle Solutions provides essential order, inventory and customer management solutions that integrate easily with ecommerce platforms to drive efficiency, productivity, insight and growth for multichannel retailers. Freestyle Software’s proven solutions help small to medium-sized companies grow faster by automating critical back-office functions to support an expanded ecommerce presence, including: multichannel order management; inventory visibility and control across multiple channels; drop ship management; rapid, reliable order fulfillment; customer management; and integration with Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, eBay and others.

For more information, visit https://www.freestylesolutions.com/.

