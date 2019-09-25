Temos Announces Accreditation Standards for Community Pharmacies

Dedicated to "Safe and effective medicines for all"

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Temos is proud to announce its new accreditation standards for community pharmacies in celebration of World Pharmacists Day.

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has declared September 25 to celebrate pharmacists in their front-line role in protecting patient safety by improving use of medicines, reduction of medication errors, and more.

With these same goals, Temos’ accreditation standards can increase the overall quality of pharmacy services and help foster the unique relationship between the pharmacist and clients. The Temos accreditation program focuses on community pharmacies, their distinctive needs, setting standards for quality management including health technology, governance & leadership, medication management, infection control & management, and the patient experience.

“Community pharmacies with Temos accreditation reassure consumers that they are in good hands, receiving the right medicine and the correct dose,” says Dr. Claudia Mika, Temos CEO. “All of our standards require compliance with Good Pharmacy Practice. In addition, Temos standards address communication between the pharmacist and client, which is so important for adherence, care coordination, and consumer confidence to report adverse side effects.”

The launch of the community pharmacy accreditation program adds to Temos’ reputation as an innovator setting standards for quality, patient safety, risk management, and the patient experience. Earlier this year, Temos announced its ISQua/IEEA accredited, custom-created programs for medical and dental services that have been implemented by hospitals and clinics all over the world.

With the launch of the community pharmacy accreditation program Temos fills the gap regarding quality and continuum of care for patients in need of medication outside the clinic or hospital setting. For insurances companies, Embassies and Consulates and other payers the Temos seal stands for approved quality checked by Temos experts onsite focusing on effective, safe and outcome-related medication management.

Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and community pharmacies, as well as medical travel coordinators.

With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth and looks forward to working with community pharmacies around the world.

For more information about “Quality in Community Pharmacy Services,” contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 13, or visit the Temos website.

