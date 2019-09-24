Dr. James M. Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry Offer State of the Art High Tech Dental Care and the Ultimate Patient Experience to Create a 5 Star Experience

Dr. James M. Wiener provides a unique futuristic dental model for patients, with the highest quality dentistry and exceptional patient care.

Audubon, NJ, September 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. James M. Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry provide a state of the art, high-tech dental practice with the ultimate patient care to create a 5-star experience unrivaled in the dental field.

Wiener has uniquely created a futuristic dental practice model with specific goals to provide the highest quality dental care with personalized service, leading edge technology and state of the art care. He has also designed the “Ultimate Patient Experience,” which takes each patient on a personalized journey from the initial phone call through the dental treatment to the exit, which fully engages all patients. Simply put, he does what other practices don’t do.

Dr. Wiener's vision also includes his attention and detail to the dentistry. Wiener provides all aspects of dentistry, with an emphasis on dentures, crown and bridge and implants. And his attention to detail goes way beyond the norm of any dental practice. He has an in house denture lab and is able to provide customized results based on patient specifications, including custom wax try ins to ensure the shape and the shade of teeth and the smile line to achieve perfect patient aesthetics. Also, Dr. Tom Briethaupt, an associate dentist in the practice, provides implant restorations for patients and has advanced training at several universities, and the practice has special relationships with specialty labs. Wiener is very skilled at crown and bridge and cosmetics and the creation of the smile line, and has advanced training from Rutgers Dental School.

Audubon Family Dentistry is sure to combine amenities as comfortable reception areas, visible easy to reach location, most insurance plans accepted, excellent customer care, convenient hours and a range of payment options. In essence, they make the patient experience seamless and easy and take care of every little detail.

Wiener goes to greater lengths to provide perks and benefits for patients and compliment the 5 star experience. They have their own in house discount dental plan for patients without insurance, short wait times for appointments, Share A Smile Program and Primadent Gift Cards. The business operates similar to a 5-star hotel, and provides top level care and service at all times.

The company stays true to their original signature trademark of treating patients like family and they are honored to be able to provide their services to the South Jersey community.

