Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville, NJ, September 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With fall in the air and homeless animals needing forever homes, the Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave. (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road.

According to Dave Gaier of Sammy’s Hope, “We want to encourage our friends and supporters to come out, enjoy the brisk fall air, and help us provide love and care for our homeless animals. We’ve kept the cost of participating low because this is truly a fun family event for both runners and walkers alike. We hope to see you all there!”

The 5K run is only $30 per person, and a team of five is $25 per runner. The one mile scenic walk is $10 per person and only $5 per person for anyone under 12. Although this event is for humans only, you’ll get to meet and greet some of Sammy’s Hope’s lovable, adoptable dogs. All participants will receive an event T-shirt when you arrive, and every nickel goes to support the animals.

For more information and to register, visit Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center’s website at www.sammyshope.org and click the event link at the top of the page. Once on that page you’ll also be able to donate to support your favorite runner.

About Sammy’s Hope

Sammy’s Hope is a non-profit New Jersey organization whose mission is to place homeless animals in loving, forever homes while providing shelter, socialization, medical care, and enrichment. The Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ provides specialized, individual care for long-term homeless animals. For more information visit www.sammyshope.org.

