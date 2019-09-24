Elana N. Cohen Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Chicago, IL, September 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Elana N. Cohen of Chicago, Illinois is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 7 years in the field of public relations.

About Elana N. Cohen

Elana N. Cohen is the owner of the eponymous Elana Cohen Public Relations firm based in Chicago, Illinois. She has developed and executed numerous impactful corporate communication programs across a large variety of industries. Elana strives to continue growing her diverse portfolio with local and national client accounts. She specializes in media campaigns and emphasizing her client's initiatives and campaigns.

Elana earned her B.A. in Public Relations from Hofstra University in 2012. She obtained numerous public relations internships in the hospitality industry while in college, both for credit and not for credit. She is a member of the P.R.S.A. and W.I.P.R.

Throughout her career, Elana has served in a number of account management positions in the public relations industry. She has served in a variety of PR positions such as: hospitality public relations, lifestyle public relations, not-for-profit public relations, media relations, crisis communications, franchise public relations marketing & event planning and has freelanced since 2012. She has worked in lifestyle public relations, hospitality, consumer package goods, nonprofits, the cannabis industry, and health and wellness.

Ms. Cohen has written several articles on health and wellness as well as medical cannabis and mental health. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, reading, writing and crafting.

When discussing challenges in her field, Elana states, “Staying relevant is imperative. Public relations as well as the media, journalism, and social media are ever-changing. The challenge is to stay on top of all the new social platforms and all of the new technology out there for public relations professionals, on top of all of the work we have for our clients.”

