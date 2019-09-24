Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health

Port Jefferson Station, NY, September 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location in Jamaica, Queens conveniently located in the Rochdale mall.

Dr. Parikh brings over twenty-five years of experience to the practice. He has a wealth of knowledge in the diagnosis of both benign and malignant breast tumors. He is well versed in such modalities and genetic testing including BRCA1/BRCA2, and potential prophylactic treatments.

Dr. Parikh is also board-certified in general and colorectal surgery. He has extensive experience in the treatment of gallbladder disease, hernias and both benign and malignant diseases of the colon, rectum, and anus. He routinely performs screening and therapeutic colonoscopy and offers both nonoperative and surgical treatment of hemorrhoids and a myriad of other anorectal disorders.

This includes benign, malignant, and complex cases ranging across the spectrum from hemorrhoids to both diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopy, as well as other anorectal disorders.

As such, Dr. Parikh is dedicated to providing patients with state-of-the-art care using the latest diagnostics and surgical techniques. Prior to joining New York Health, Dr. Parikh served as the Chief of Surgery at Advantage Care Physicians, throughout the boroughs of New York City and Long Island. Dr. Parikh also held the position as the Director of Surgery at Queens Surgical Center for over sixteen years.

After earning his medical degree from the prestigious New York University School of Medicine, Dr. Parikh then completed his internship and residency in general surgery at Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center, as well as his colorectal surgery fellowship at Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s - Roosevelt Hospital Center.

Dr. Parikh is affiliated with multiple hospitals including Northwell Long Island Jewish-Forest Hills and Northwell University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine.

He is a member of both the esteemed American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

To make an appointment with Dr. Parikh, please call 718-732-4033. For more information, please visit the New York Health website at www.NYHealth.com.

https://nyhealth.com/dr-sandip-parikh…-new-york-health/

About New York Health:

NY Health is growing to become the premier network of independent physicians. Currently, we have specialties ranging from Nephrology to Urology, complimented with Physical Therapy. All Physician Staff are Board-Certified in their respective specialties. NY Health provides personalized, highly professional care to all of its patients. NY Health’s underlying commitment is high quality, comprehensive care.

