Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry

Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter

Fulton, MD, September 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A self-made giant in the business realm, Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, is taking the helm as the premier recruiter for celebrities and influencers. Martin’s main tool for success - social media. While his methods may seem outside the box of conventional recruiting methods, they have proven to be successful. His social media following has grown as he receives millions of views across his platforms. Martin has 60k followers on Instagram alone.

“When I started, people thought I was crazy, and people said it could not be done,” Martin said. “I took it upon myself to become someone in the recruiting space.”

From LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram to YouTube, he uses his social media channels to build platforms for his clients to hire the best talent, and the results are nothing short of outstanding. Last year, his online following grew to more than 7 million weekly views annually as he continues to coach thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs.

“At the end of the day, I looked at everything that is wrong in the recruiting model, and I turned it upside down,” Martin explained.

Businesses, celebrities, and public figures alike would agree that Martin is changing the game of the recruiting industry. He has used his social media presence to leverage big names such as Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients, Million Dollar Listing New York star, Ryan Serhant, and best-selling author Grant Cardone.

Martin has built his brand as a staffing expert from the ground up, but it was not an easy process. He started his journey in recruiting and coaching by putting videos and content for several years on LinkedIn before people knew his name. In the early stages, the work of becoming a leader in any space can be draining. He explains that he had to make the choice to “shut out the noise of the comments and people’s opinions.”

Today, he is one of the most sought after coaches for Fortune 100 and 500 companies. With recruiters from all over the world looking to him for training and mentorship, the name “Jeff Martin” is synonymous with best hiring strategies, particularly those related to attracting and retaining millennials.

Both of his companies have grown to become nationwide recruiting firms that handle staffing for some of the country’s most prestigious companies.

For the big celebrity clients, Martin focuses on treating them like business, not as a “taking selfies” opportunity. He helps business owners cut through the noise in the middle and streamline the hiring process and get better candidates.

“The biggest issue I see in recruiting is that people are hiring recruiters but not training recruiters,” he said. “These people have no clue on how to recruit.”

As far as recruiting goes, Martin has proven he can get the job done. He has made his name as an influencer, and it seems like the business and entertainment world are quickly catching wind of his expertise.

