Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110.

Rumson, NJ, September 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 125 Rutgers Place in beautiful Nutley, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $559,999.

Preferred Properties Real Estate proudly presents this neighborhood knockout 3 bedroom 2 and one half bath, 1 car garage contractor's own renovated home with an open floor plan featuring a custom eat in kitchen, fully renovated baths, finished basement, heated greenhouse and paver patios. Upon entering this home notice the 2 car wide paver driveway offering much needed off street parking, walkways and inviting entrance. The first floor offers a large living room, superb eat in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast peninsula, high end appliances, gas cook top stove with electric double oven and vented hood to outside along with a separate dining area, A Keen farmhouse wet sink for the heated greenhouse or entertaining fun plus a lush powder room, The second floor offers a generous master bedroom with custom built lighted double closets and drawers with direct access to third floor walk up attic finished bonus and storage rooms, an incredible master bathroom with elite shower, soaker tub with heated towel rack, private toilet and one of a kind vanity. The balance of the second floor is finished off with a vaulted ceiling bedroom number two and completely fitted office or bedroom number three. There is a finished basement with a rec room, wet bar, laundry and utility rooms. The backyard offers expansive paver patios with a hot tub area and a hot water baseboard heated greenhouse set upon footings for future different beneficial usage plus a gardener's barn door storage closet. All this and close to NYC transportation, parks, schools and shopping makes this a truly must see home. Contact Robert "Bob" Haspel at 732-778-7852 to view this wonderful property.

