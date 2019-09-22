Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019.

Syracuse, NY, September 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Join Dr. Temple Grandin and two great speakers for this special event in Syracuse, NY on November 21, 2019. This conference will include special appearances by Paula Aquilla, an occupational therapist, and Nick Maley, renowned worldwide as “That Yoda Guy.”

Dr. Temple Grandin has served as an inspiration and a role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism. In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers no-nonsense ideas on how others dealing with autism can reach their full potential.

"

Paula Aquilla has worked with adults and children in clinical, educational, home, and community-based settings. Paula is the coauthor of "Building Bridges Through Sensory Integration" and the author of "Sensory Strategies to Improve Communication, Social Skills," and the new Sensory Detective book.

Nick Maley is known for his involvement in the creation of Yoda for the classic Star Wars films. Nick started out as a “misfit” kid from the projects, successfully overcoming his learning disabilities to become a celebrated creative force in more fields than anyone could have imagined. He prevailed over life’s challenges and lived an extraordinary life, all just because he dared to believe he could.

About the Venue:

The Oncenter

Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center

Ballroom, Lower Level

800 South State Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

Contact Information:

Future Horizons, Inc.

Rachael Rice

817.277.0727

Contact via Email

https://www.fhautism.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795160

Press Release Distributed by PR.com