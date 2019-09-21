Healing the Trauma Within, Women's Empowerment Summit

15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious.

Atlanta, GA, September 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- There is a journey beyond being a victim, or even a survivor – it’s the journey to becoming a “thriver” – a healthy, happy person with a wonderful future ahead of them; someone who thrives in life.

However, moving through the emotional pain and grief associated with trauma can make it hard to know how to get there. But there is hope.

Daring Woman and Tracey Osborne present, Healing the Trauma Within, an online women’s empowerment summit – October 1-3. It’s free to attend and no travel required. Register online at http://healingthetraumawithin.com

15 incredible women, each with their own unique experience of moving past their trauma, share their stories and insight to help attendees move past their personal traumas too. They share because they want others to know that, no matter what they are dealing with, what has happened in their past, what they may face in the future...They are not alone.

The Healing the Trauma Within Summit is for women who are ready and committed to living a healthier, happier, more balanced and purposeful life - because every woman has the right to move from merely surviving, to thriving.

A survivor of rape, sexual assault, and domestic abuse herself, Daring Woman CEO, Tracey Osborne, created this online event to help survivors move past their trauma into a vibrant, empowered life.

“There is life after trauma,” says Osborne. “You just have to be ready to move past your past.”

Contact Information:

Daring Woman, Inc.

Tracey Osborne

678-509-4387

Contact via Email

http://healingthetraumawithin.com

