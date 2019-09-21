Swedish Medical Center Receives Healthgrades 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ for the Fourth Year in a Row

Hospital recognized for superior clinical outcomes in gynecologic surgery.

Englewood, CO, September 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is now a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ recipient as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. This is the fourth year in a row the hospital has been recognized with this award that places Swedish among a select group of hospitals - in the top 10 percent of all hospitals evaluated for providing outstanding quality outcomes in gynecologic surgery.

“Our team of physicians, nurses and staff strive to ensure high quality, compassionate care to the women in our community,” said Christina Merritt, administrative director of women’s services at Swedish Medical Center. “It is a testament to our entire team to be nationally recognized by Healthgrades among such an elite group of hospitals.”

“The recipients of the Healthgrades 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award are recognized for their outstanding performance in gynecologic surgery, including hysterectomies and surgeries related to the female reproductive system,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “These hospitals continue to provide exceptional care around these procedures and women can feel confident in the care they receive from these organizations.”

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in gynecologic surgery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for all patients (all-payer data) made available by 15 individual states for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality for gynecologic surgery.

- From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award had, on average, a 43.5 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award(1).

- From 2015 to 2017, if all hospitals in the analysis performed similarly to those receiving the Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 10,366 patients(1).

In addition to gynecologic procedures, Swedish Medical Center treats all aspects of women’s health, encompassing everything from routine mammography and compassionate childbirth services to minimally invasive robot assisted gynecologic surgery and high-risk perinatal and neonatal care. Swedish is also the region’s leader in nearly all advanced healthcare services providing level I trauma care, burn and reconstructive services, orthopedic and neurotrauma treatment, advanced cardiovascular services, leading-edge cancer treatment and has the fastest growing surgical robotics program in the area.

(1) Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of all-payer data for years 2015 through 2017 and represent three-year estimates for patients in 15 states for which all-payer data was made available.

