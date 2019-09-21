Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers.

Cincinnati, OH, September 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. From starting out as a one-man shop doing small HVAC jobs here and there, the business has grown to a team of more than 10 employees, expanded their service hours to meet high demands, and now continuously exceeds revenues of over 1 million dollars each year with plans to grow and expand even further in 2020.

The company already makes a donation to local charities each time a new customer signs up for their service agreements, but owner Ryan Osterkamp wanted to take it a step further for those that have given so much to the Cincinnati area. In 2018, he implemented a program called the Heroes Club. This program offers a free 1-Year membership to the company’s Total Care Club maintenance program, which includes benefits like 2 free tune-ups per year (1 furnace, 1 AC), no service call charges during regular business hours, priority service and other advantages.

Heroes Club gives thanks to those who have protected our freedom and safety (military, police, and firefighters), but it also includes some local heroes that are often overlooked – teachers and nurses. Ryan has seen firsthand the sacrifices these men and women must make as he is married to a pediatric nurse and his brother is a teacher at Princeton High School.

The program was started as a test in the summer of 2018 to see how well it would be received by the Cincinnati community. It is a program that has been continuously offered ever since and is now a staple of the local HVAC company. They are proud to announce the program is here to stay and hope to evolve the program even further over the upcoming years.

If you are a teacher, firefighter, police officer, nurse or member of the military (active or veteran) within Quality Comfort’s service area of approximately 30 miles around their Deer Park office, then you qualify. Ryan just wants to say thanks, the way he knows how. There is no obligation to continue with their Total Care Club Program after the free year is expired, but all Heroes Club members will get a 25% discount on any plan they choose. All local heroes can sign up on their website at www.myqualitycomfort.com/heroes-club.php or call them at 513-620-HVAC (4822).

