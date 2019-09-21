Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ.

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872.

Rumson, NJ, September 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 2 Tuthill Ct. in beautiufl Sayreville, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $269,900.

Preferred Properties proudly presents a commuter's dream in this affordable and convenient spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 one half Bath, 1 car garage townhome. Featuring a first floor large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen with center island, separate dining area and slider to outdoor private patio, powder room, plus a laundry/utility room with direct access to garage. The second floor offers a vast master bedroom suite with a large walk in closet, master bath with double vanity and shower, full bath with tub and large second bedroom. Enjoy the outdoor pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground while living near all NYC public and private routes, schools, shopping plazas and parks. For more information, please contact Bob at 732-778-7852.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795051

Press Release Distributed by PR.com