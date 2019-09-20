Something Big is Brewing at World Famous Randy's Donuts

Launch Celebration - Free Coffee Giveaway Monday, September 23 from 6am-6pm at Inglewood and El Segundo locations.

Los Angeles, CA, September 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Randy’s Donuts is celebrating the launch of their new coffee line-up and new Logo with Free Coffee.

Known for doing things big, Randy’s Donuts, the world’s most recognized donut shop, today announced it will be offering guests a free cup of coffee to celebrate the launch of their new coffee line-up and new Logo. Every guest that stops by their Iconic Inglewood or El Segundo locations on Monday, September 23 from 6am to 6pm will get a free 12 oz. cup of their new premium Randy’s Roast brewed hot coffee.

Randy’s new coffee line-up features a premium 100% Arabica medium roast brewed coffee called Randy’s Roast that is a proprietary blend of Columbian, Brazilian and Central American beans. Randy’s Roast is the perfect complement to donuts, because it is able to cut through the sweetness and enhance flavors. Randy’s Roast will be offered in hot and iced versions. The new coffee line-up also includes an authentic and extensive hand-crafted Espresso experience, indulgent ice blended frappe beverages, cold brew and more. All hot products will be offered in 12 oz., 16 oz. & 20 oz. and all cold and iced blended frappe products will be offered in 12 oz., 16 oz. & 24 oz. The new coffee line-up will be available at the Inglewood and El Segundo locations.

“We want to celebrate the launch of our new coffee line-up by giving back to our customers who’ve visited us repeatedly over decades and helped make us a pop-culture icon,” said Mark Kelegian, President of Randy’s Donuts. “Our beloved fans all stop to buy donuts and snap photos outside our landmark shops. Now, they’ll be rewarded with a free cup of premium Randy’s Roast.”

Randy’s currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area – Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood. A new corporate location in Downey is slated to open in October, and several others are planned for 2019 & 2020. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to franchise the concept domestically and internationally. The brand opened in S. Korea in September and has signed deals to bring its word-famous donuts to Saudi Arabia and Philippines in the Fall of 2019. Randy’s signature 32-foot novelty architecture donut sits atop the original Inglewood shop and is a top tourist stop, attracting thousands of customers to pose for photos.

“We already have the best high-quality handmade donuts. Now, we have an equally great coffee line-up that is also value priced,” said Thomas Bartsch, head of Marketing. “We’ve also updated our Baker Boy logo adding a steaming coffee cup, because nothing goes better with donuts than coffee.”

For nearly 60 years, Randy’s has been a taste, pop-culture and architectural icon: Its donuts are handmade daily with proprietary, highest-quality and never-frozen ingredients and mixes. The business has been featured in countless movies, television shows and music videos such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Christina Aguilera, Iron Man 2, Futurama, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the MTV Movie Awards.

Randy’s varieties include the classics – glazed, devil’s food, and chocolate raised, deluxe – crullers, buttermilk and old fashioned, fancy – apple fritter, jelly filled and cinnamon roll, as well as premium – Nutella™, red velvet ganache and s’mores. Randy’s Donuts also offers delivery, catering and a full-service coffee program in addition to other beverages.

For more information about Randy’s Donuts and its franchise opportunity, visit randysdonuts.com/franchise.

About Randy’s Donuts

Based in Inglewood and with four California locations, Randy’s Donuts is the most recognized donut shop in the world and one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles, attracting visitors from around the world to take pictures of the giant rooftop donut. Immediately recognized as the landmark building from appearances in movies, music videos and television shows, Randy’s has consistently been named one of the top donut shops in the country for nearly 60 years and the most-reviewed and highest-rated donut shop on Yelp and similar sites. Whether it’s a first visit or a local, one taste of Randy’s donuts made by hand every morning brings customers back time and time again. Connect with Randy’s Donuts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @randysdonutsla, LinkedIn and on Tik Tok @RandysDonuts. Learn more at randysdonuts.com.

