Pioneering Author Tackles Blockchain Publishing

Eric Guthrie, the first African American author to complete an initial coin offering for a book on the blockchain, knows that in order to inspire other writers to change, he has to lead the way. Guthrie wants writers to have options and more control over the publishing process. His goal is simple--to make writers aware that blockchain publishing is here and that it offers benefits the world's largest publishers cannot offer.

Arlington, VA, September 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The author of "Blockchain or Die" wants to give writers publishing options and more control over the publishing process.

Big box publishers move over. Blockchain publishing is here, and its writers are going to bring a new team to the league.

Blockchain publishing is gaining momentum, and the prolific author of "Blockchain or Die" is leading the charge in this revolution. Attorney Eric Guthrie, author of "Blockchain or Die" and founder of Better Me, Better We Publishing, has partnered with Publica, a blockchain-based, peer-to-peer publishing platform, for the initial coin offering (ICO) of his upcoming book.

Guthrie is also making history. He is a pioneer in blockchain publishing and the first African American to complete an initial coin offering for a book on a blockchain. With all that history-making power in hand, Guthrie is ready to start playing ball with the world's largest publishers and give writers the tools and information they need to make better publishing choices.

"Blockchain or Die" is a business, training, and resource book all in one. The title “Blockchain or Die” emphasizes the ever-increasing importance of blockchains in cryptocurrency, business, technology, law, government and many other industries. Guthrie says, “Organizations that adopt this new technology will thrive. Organizations that don’t will miss the initial benefits and competitive advantages it offers. Their investments, sales, new customers, marketing and so much more will die.”

Major publishers, fueled by the demands of technology-savvy, profit-driven writers, must initiate blockchain publishing options or face eventual extinction. “One reason I seized the Publica opportunity,” Guthrie says, “was to show other authors that they have options.”

Guthrie has a passion to show others the power of blockchains. “Blockchain publishing is still quite new, and it has a lot still to be developed, but it offers us more control over our royalties and sales and much more flexibility than we can get with other publishers,” he continues.

Eric L. Guthrie, Esq. is the President of Better Me, Better We and Director of Training for the Government Blockchain Association. Eric has consulted and trained on blockchain technology, diversity and inclusion, teamwork, and leadership all over the world.

Guthrie’s quotes are from an interview with Dr. Stephanie Freeman, writer and multi-media publisher.

You can purchase "Blockchain or Die" on Amazon.com and on Publica.com.

Contact Information:

Better Me, Better We

Eric Guthrie, Esq.

(202) 709-9219

Contact via Email

http://www.blockchainordie.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794613

Press Release Distributed by PR.com