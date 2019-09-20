Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ.

Rumson, NJ, September 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 4 Krzynowek Court #21 in Parlin, New Jersey. Marc Brennan is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $459,900.

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial in an excellent location. The first floor offers a large open living room / den with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs has a master bedroom with a large master bath and three additional smartly sized bedrooms. There is 2200 sf of living space, plus a full basement that could add over 800 sf of livable space. There is a two car garage with direct access into the house. This great home is commuter friendly with NYC bus service, NJ Transit trains from South Amboy and easy access to NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and routes 1 & 9. For more details, call Marc Brennan at 917-848-2394.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

