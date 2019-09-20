New Leaders Elected for Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers.

Austin, TX, September 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association recently elected new board members for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The board elected the following to serve as officers of the board of directors: President Justin Lange, P.E. (Peloton Land Solutions), Vice President Timothy R. Weston, P.E. (MLA Geotechnical) and Secretary/Treasurer Frank Castro (The Nitsche Group).

Others on the board include: Collin Bland, Joe Bland Construction; Steven Buffum, P.E., Costello, Inc., Aimee Busby, Austin White Lime; Sarah Dunn-Cantu, Lone Star Paving; Michael Ehrhardt, Liberty Civil Construction; Mike Fisher, P.E., Pape-Dawson Engineers; Steve Ihnen, P.E., Garrett-Ihnen Civil Engineers; Darrell Seeds, Haegelin Construction; and Garrett Shepperd, AK Fuquay.

The association hosts a number of events throughout the year, including the top-rated Central Texas Infrastructure Design & Construction Symposium. In addition to supporting the contractor and engineering communities, they provide a generous scholarship to the next generation pursuing careers in these fields.

Monthly luncheons are open to anyone interested in staying informed about developments affecting the design and construction of area infrastructure. Luncheon program dates and topics can be found on the association’s website and are often eligible for continuing education credits.

Membership is available to contractors, engineers, and suppliers providing goods and services to these industries. Complete membership information is available online at www.aceatx.com or by contacting the ACEA office.

About ACEA

The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association (ACEA) has been actively representing the construction and engineering communities in Central Texas since 1983. Association members are involved in designing and building the area’s infrastructure.

