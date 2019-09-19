Audubon Family Dentistry and Dr. James Wiener, DDS Share Their Secrets of Success in Dentistry Today

Dr. James Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry deliver high quality dentistry with high end personalized service and state of the art care.

Audubon, NJ, September 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. James M. Wiener from Audubon Family Dentistry was recently interviewed about his success in business, and wants to share his secrets for success in dentistry now.

Wiener won’t argue that his biggest success trait is his work ethic and dedication to his craft, his patients and his staff. In fact, he owns and manages 4 separate locations in the South Jersey area that house under the corporate name Primadent, and still does clinical dentistry in one location in Audubon, in addition to operational and financial aspects of his business. He’s thoroughly involved in the business from the inside out.

Dr. Wiener explains the company’s philosophy and trademark secrets. Dr. Jim says:

“We have two very important things that drive our business. First and foremost is being on the cutting edge of dentistry at all times and learning all the new technology, and all my docs and I, regularly attend continuing education to stay abreast of new technology and state of the art care. My staff and docs are trained in specific protocols as well as tailor made individualized treatment plans for patients based on what they want and what they can spend.We are very detail oriented from the bottom to the top.

“The second component is the patient care. I have designed the ultimate patient care experience that takes the patient on a unique personalized journey throughout the dental treatment process. This begins with the initial phone call and continues to the actual dental treatment and exit. My staff all goes through training to ensure the top level of patient care at all times. And by the way, this is a big driver for us.”

Wieners offices also offer additional perks and benefits for his patients. They have their own in house dental discount plan for patients without insurance, short wait times for appointments, and streamlined fast appointments to specialists when warranted. They also have Primadent Gift Cards for VIP patients.

Wiener says, “We make it seamless and very easy for the patient experience and take care of every little detail. Patients really respond well to this. And we take all the insurances plan so we build market share. I’m constantly working with no breaks including weekends so I am able to do all these jobs.”

In essence, Dr. Wiener had branded his company Primadent and the 4 locations to provide a total encompassing experience from the quality of dentistry, the ultimate patient care experience and the special patient perks, and have created a unique 3 dimensional platform that works very well.

The company stays true to their signature trademark, treating patients like family, the old fashioned way, and we will continue to fulfill our mission of delivering the highest quality dental care with personalized service in South Jersey.

Contact Information:

Primadent

Ricky Moss

856-547-7775

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794862

Press Release Distributed by PR.com