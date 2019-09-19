Mobile Online Conference Will Provide Insights About All Aspects of App Business

AppFollow, mobile marketing and ASO company, is pleased to announce that the first edition of Mobile Online conference will be held on October 10, 2019. Speakers from Delivery Hero, Evernote, Badoo and 10+ other successful apps will discuss App Store Optimization, Product Management, User Acquisition, and more.

New York, NY, September 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Appfollow, organizers of Mobile Online Conference, announced an inspiring lineup for its 1st Mobile Online Conference that will be held on October 10, 2019.

Some of the key speakers from successful apps and mobile marketing companies are featured on the conference program. Among them:

David Cremades, CMO at From The Bench

Tom Brooks, Mobile Marketing Manager at Delivery Hero

Jami Wardman, Senior Business Development Manager at Lab Cave

Alex Yemelianov, Mobile Product Manager at Badoo

Ioana Hreninciuc, CEO at GameAnalytics

Mikhail Trutnev, CEO at Ultimate Guitar

LeTisha Shaw, Principal Product Manager at Evernote

Ilia Kukharev, Principal Head of ASO at AppFollow

Topics to be discussed at Mobile Online Conference include App Store Optimization (ASO), User Acquisition, Monetization, Growth, Customer Support, Reputation & Community Management. Speakers will also address the problem of fraud in the Apple App Store and Google Play, and offer expert advice on how to combat it.

It is expected that over 2,500 people, including mobile marketers, ASO experts, product and customer support teams will follow the conference online. Whether they are looking to improve their skills, gain industry updates on the latest techniques or listen to inspirational experience from the app stores' leaders, there's something unique waiting for everyone at Mobile Online Conference.

Visit https://appfollow.io/mobile-online-conference to learn more.

Contact Information:

AppFollow

Ekaterina Makulova

+358469363727

Contact via Email

https://appfollow.io

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794694

Press Release Distributed by PR.com