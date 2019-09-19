Avionté Releases AviontéBOLD, a Modern and Scalable Front & Back Office Staffing Software Platform

Avionté announces the next generation of staffing software, AviontéBOLD.

St. Paul, MN, September 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, announced the release of its latest generation of technology, AviontéBOLD, to support the growing need for an end-to-end, extensible and modern staffing platform.

AviontéBOLD delivers the staffing industry’s most comprehensive solution designed to help staffing firms adapt to market changes, diversify to drive growth and deliver an enhanced talent and client experience.

“AviontéBOLD is our answer to solving the staffing industry’s greatest challenges. It’s been our mission to empower employment by helping staffing firms connect people with meaningful work. I strongly believe our new integrated solution does just that, while arming our clients with the tools they need to compete and grow their businesses,” said Karl Florida, CEO of Avionté.

This next generation software platform addresses key staffing requirements including:

· Fully integrated front and back office solution to drive efficiency and data integrity

· Modern recruiting tools with innovative and proprietary sourcing capabilities

· Business intelligence and analytics to enable 360° insights and visibility

· Multi-vertical functionality for diversification and expansion

· Marketplace and API’s for expanded integration capabilities and seamless workflows

The new solution is the result of the successful integration of the modern and powerful front office capabilities of COMPAS Technology with the robust back office functionality of Avionté. AviontéBOLD is designed to serve the needs of staffing professionals in the IT, professional, clerical and light industrial segments.

Clients attending the Avionté 2019 CONNECT user conference were the first to see the unveiling of AviontéBOLD. Nearly 450 staffing professionals gathered for this three-day annual event to learn and explore how the new solution will transform their businesses and position them for growth and expansion.

“With its introduction of AviontéBOLD, Avionté continues to show our industry cutting edge breakthroughs that are going to help staffing professionals find success for generations to come," said Chris Peterson, CONNECT attendee and Principal/Business Development at AVAILABILITY Professional Staffing.

The AviontéBOLD generation is available today and all new clients are currently implementing and going live on the new solution. In addition, the over 350 firms that are already taking advantage of the AviontéBOLD front office now have the option to adopt the back office capabilities and benefit from a fully integrated end-to-end staffing software solution. Avionté will continue investing in its legacy platform, AviontéClassic and has no timeline that will require clients to transition.

