The Missionary of Wall Street: The Next Chapter

Steve Auth, CIO of Federated Investments and author of "The Missionary of Wall Street" has successfully completed his San Gennaro Mission in New York City.

New York, NY, September 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors, successfully completed his San Gennaro mission last weekend along with dozens of volunteers. The mission took place on the streets of SoHo in New York City on September 12 and 13.

The Festival of San Gennaro is the largest street festival that takes place in New York each year, drawing revelers from all over New York City and beyond. Amidst the joy and chaos of this beloved occasion, Steve Auth and the missionaries set out to find lost souls and bring them closer to God. Whether attracting interested passerbys with their life-sized cutout of Pope Francis or a much-needed kind word, these “fishers of men” were able to draw large numbers of people into Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. Once inside, individuals were encouraged to light a candle and to receive the Sacrament of Confession. For many lapsed Catholics, this was the first time they had received the Sacrament of Confession in many years.

While the serious task of seeking lost souls was always at the forefront, the San Gennaro mission was not without humorous moments. The cutout of the Pope, a tool explained and highlighted in Auth’s book, "The Missionary of Wall Street," drew joyful revelers who wanted to take pictures with the Pope, and, at one point to take the Pope himself. The Pope snatching episode occurred on the second day of the mission when one high-spirited festival goer snatched the cutout of Pope Francis and fled on food down the street. When the incident was reported to local police, a manhunt (Pope hunt) ensued and New York’s finest were able to track down the Pope and return him to his place outside Saint Patrick’s.

In the days leading up to the Mission and during the Mission itself, Steve Auth used his Facebook page to share inspiring stories about the work of the missionaries and the souls that they encountered during the Mission. Stories from the Mission, Steve Auth’s book, and updates about the ongoing work of the missionaries can also be found on the book's Facebook Page.

The missionaries’ most important event will take place once again this year during Holy Week. Interested readers can follow the book and Steve Auth on Facebook. “The Missionary of Wall Street,” which tells the story of Steve Auth and the Wall Street missionaries, is available on Amazon in both ebook and print. Those interested in becoming missionaries should follow Steve Auth's website and the Regnum Christi website for updates on upcoming events and missions.

