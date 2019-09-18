Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn

Cremation and disruption typically don't go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home's décor.

Toronto, Canada, September 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor.

“Over 60% of North Americans choose cremation today and they typically view a traditional funeral as a relic of the past*,” says Agnes Galas, UrbanRIP Founder and Creative Director. “Many are celebrating and coordinating their own farewells through Scattering Memorials or intimate burials of their loved one’s ashes. Family members and friends often keep a small amount of their loved one’s ashes; to safeguard, visit, and to remember in the privacy of their own home. These ashes sometimes end up in a closet or a drawer, in a bag, box or jar; because, until now, the market didn’t have many urn options that felt current and just right. The Candlestick Egg-Urn offers a great solution to that problem.”

Creating home environments that look and feel beautiful is important to people, who see their home as a reflection of their identity and who they are. And while consumers spend time and money on the latest styles in furniture and design, when faced with the loss of a loved one, finding a way to pay tribute to them, can be challenging.

According to a survey conducted of funeral homes across California and Washington state, one in five people have cremated remains in their home, and the U.S. National Funeral Directors Association projects that by 2035, cremation will be at a staggering 77.8% throughout the U.S. And according to Canada Statista, the Canadian cremation rate is forecasted to 76.9% by 2023. Yet, most people find their design options for holding on to their loved ones’ remains very limited. Traditional urns look dated, and they don’t typically reflect current home décor and style.

Now, with the launch of UrbanRIP urns, families and loved ones have a new and unique memorial solution available to them. For those wanting to share ashes, UrbanRIP Candlestick-Egg-Urns are a convenient way to hold a small amount of cremated ashes. So, it's easy for families to share, avoid conflict and to keep a loved one close by. These urns also offer a memorial solution for beloved pets as well. In addition to offering a practical solution, these Candlestick Egg-Urns are beautifully designed. Unlike a traditional funeral urn, their modern classic look complements the style of your home.

“For many people it can be challenging to regularly pay their respects to their loved ones, due to distance and our everyday busy lives. My designs let us keep our loved ones close,” says Galas. “Candlesticks have a natural organic fit within our homes. A burning light brings comfort and warmth to the memory of our loved one, on special occasions and every day. And the urn is designed in the shape of an egg, because of its universal appeal – an egg is the beginning of all life forms, a seed with a promise of rebirth and hope.”

UrbanRIP products can be purchased online at urbanrip.com with complimentary shipping in Canada and the U.S. The ash sharing Candlestick Egg-Urns are also customizable in the “design your own” section of their website. UrbanRIP plans to unveil their full-sized and biodegradable urn options in 2020.

