Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited

Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Families who are new to caregiving or are seasoned caregivers are invited to attend the one-day, no-cost Fearless Caregiver Conference training at St. Henry’s Catholic Church just off Cypress Creek and I-95 in Pompano Beach, lunch is included.

Today’s Caregiver magazine will provide local caregivers with the education and support they need while caring for their family including receiving answers to their legal and financial questions, learning what social services their loved ones are entitled to, how to ask for and get support from family members, and how to become equal members of their loved one’s care team. Seats are quickly filling up. Register at Caregiver.com or by calling 954-362-8126.

South Florida native and Founder of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences says: “We are pleased to host the 21st annual Fearless Caregiver Conference in Fort Lauderdale. I remember fondly the first event with the actor Robert Urich as our keynote presenter. The events were created in response to a groundswell of requests from local readers of Today’s Caregiver magazine who wanted a day together with their fellow caregivers. Since then, we have hosted 238 events in 48 cities around the nation, training over 100,000 caregivers to become A Fearless Caregiver." “But it is always great to share the day with our fellow Broward County caregivers,” added Gary Barg, who is also Editor-In-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com, and author of the books, "The Fearless Caregiver" and the "Caregiving Ties that Bind" and host of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences.

Caregivers will have the opportunity to win prizes and raffles, including an $800 ComforTek Titan Swivel chair for home use. The event partners include Heartland Hospice, Mobile Physician Services, Elite Cruises, Elder Needs Law, Woundtech and Curaleaf.

Henry's Hideaway at St Henry Catholic Church is located at 1500 South Andrews Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33069.

Register for complimentary tickets online at Caregiver.com or by calling 954-362-8126.

