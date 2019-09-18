Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace

Nashville, TN, September 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options.

Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized process when choosing a short-term health insurance plan. Created with the user in mind, the new website verahealth.com features a built-in slider on the home page, which allows consumers to pick a monthly premium that meets their budget. Consumers can also call to speak with a licensed agent to get a quote. Vera Health’s custom plan builder and transparent messaging can be an attractive choice for consumers seeking flexibility and simplicity when choosing a plan.

“Traditional ACA-compliant health insurance can be costly and complicated, so transparency and simplicity were musts for Vera Health’s business model. Think, modern insurance for modern humans,” said Kevin Fairchild, VP Customer Experience and Brand Innovation. “If your employer doesn't offer health insurance, or you don’t want to pay for coverage you don’t need, now you have lower-cost options available - all with the slide and click of a button.”

Short-term medical insurance is an affordable health insurance option. Vera Health’s short-term medical plans have lower monthly premiums than many Affordable Care Act-compliant major medical options by limiting the amount of covered conditions and benefits. Short-term health insurance has been available for years, but now, policyholders can keep their short-term coverage for up to one year with the option to renew coverage for up to three years due to recent federal changes.

Vera Health offers short-term medical insurance that provides financial protection from expensive out-of-pocket medical expenses and unexpected emergencies. Short-term medical coverage includes benefits for doctor visits, urgent care, emergency room care, ground ambulance services, some diagnostic testing, child immunizations, home health care, outpatient, and physical therapy. Vera Health’s short-term medical plans also provide customers with access to the Aetna Open Choice PPO network with over 690,000 primary care doctors and specialists with some out-of-network benefits. However, Vera Health is transparent with their customers that these plans do not cover everything. For example, they do not cover pre-existing conditions and do not provide benefits for pregnancy. Vera Health encourages customers to visit their website to see a full list of exclusions and limitations in order to determine whether these plans fit their health insurance needs.

About Vera Health:

Founded in 2019 by National General Insurance, Vera Health offers short-term medical insurance to consumers online and over the phone in eight U.S. states, including Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, Florida, Virginia, and Nebraska. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company headquartered in New York that traces its roots to 1939. National General has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

Vera Health markets short term medical insurance products underwritten by National Health Insurance Company, Integon Indemnity Corporation and Integon National Insurance Company.

