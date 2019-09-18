21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition Will Return to London in November as the Biggest Edition to Date

SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom 2019 to commence on 5th, 6th and 7th of November in London with an anticipated 20% increase from last year.

London, United Kingdom, September 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With 2019 an essential year, for both the host nation’s SKYNET programme, disruptive "go fast" efforts being pioneered in the US and NATO signing a new alliance-wide MOU – SMi Group will be hosting the 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition in London on the 5th, 6th and 7th of November at the QEII Conference Centre.

With nearly 600 attendees expected, Global MilSatCom is a key calendar date for satellite professionals across the alliance. Last year’s attendance grew by over 20% and attracted the largest ever geographical spread in its history, with attendees from 35 countries.

The full event details and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/prcom8

Broken into 4 dedicated days of content, this year’s meeting is set out to cover mission critical updates from national programmes from the US, Europe and the wider international community.

Once again, there will also be a pre-conference Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology focus day on the 4th of November at St James’ Court, London, which will explore developments in LEO small satellite constellations and how we can exploit these networks to deliver more capability on the ground.

The focus day will bring together leading commercial solution providers, those at the cutting edge of small satellite R&D (including Oxford Space Systems from the Harwell Science & Innovation Campus) and government end-users – to discuss what future trends in constellation development might have here on the ground.

Focus day presentation highlights for 2019:

Delivering the Disruptive: Future Launch & Development of Small Satellites

Mr Gary Lay Beng, Director of Strategic Opportunities, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

Future Space & Disruption in the Satellite Market

Mr Craig Clark MBE, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, Clyde Space/AAC Clyde

Small Sats, Payloads and Data: Trends in Future Space

Mr Mark Boggett, CEO, Seraphim Capital

Meeting the Challenges of the New Space Age

Dr Juan Reveles, Chief Technology Officer, Oxford Space Systems

Critical coverage of the UK’s SATCOM programme remains a key reason for attendance at Global MilSatCom. UK MoD presentations on day-one of the conference, will outline the host nation’s vision for future MilSatCom capability with presentations at all levels covering: Skynet 5 service delivery wrap, the future of Skynet 6 (which is set to provide the backbone of UK military capability until 2040 and beyond), terminals and more.

Conference day one presentation highlights for 2019:

Strategic Developments in SKYNET & Future UK MilSatCom

Captain David Moody, SATCOM and Strategic Networks, UK MoD

The UK’s National Space Strategy - Providing Leadership in the Global Space Market

Dr Graham Turnock, CEO, UK Space Agency

SKYNET 5 - the backbone of the UK’s current SATCOM capability

Mr Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Project Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, ISS, UK MoD

UK MoD Panel: Concepts of Future Operations (CONOPS) for the UK Under Skynet 5 & Skynet 6

Panellists: Commander Phil Coope, Programme Manager, SATCOM and Strategic Networks, UK MoD

Wing Commander David Black, SKYNET 6 EC Lead, ISS, UK MoD

Dr Michael O’Callaghan, Space Programme Manager, Dstl

Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnerships Officer, SMC, US Air Force

Day-two of the conference will explore the future of MilSatCom for the United States, analysing growing requirements, programme proceedings and procurement plans.

Conference day-two presentation highlights for 2019:

Integrating Commercial Bandwidth and Architectures to Military Communications

Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), AFSPACE, US Air Force

Go Global, Go Polar: From Spot Beams to Global High Throughput - Next Generation SATCOM Capability

Ms Nicole Robinson, Senior Vice President, SES Global Government & Managing Director, SES Networks

SMC 2.0. Delivering the Capability Demanded by the Warfighter at EPIC SPEED

Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Air Force

US Enterprise Communications

Mr Joe Vanderpoorten, Portfolio Architect, MilSatCom Advanced Concepts, SMC, AFSPACE, US Air Force

Finally, day-three of the conference will cover key updates from the wider international audience.

Conference day-three presentation highlights for 2019:

Space Policy of Japan

Mr Hirohisa Mori, Director, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office of Japan, Japanese Self Defence Forces

Canadian MilSatCom update

Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces

Roadmap for Future SATCOM: Updates on the Australian Approach to C4i

Mr Luke Brown, Assistant Secretary Space and Communication, Australian Department of Defence

Roadmap for Future Brazilian MilSatCom Capabilities

Major General Jose Vital, VP, Brazilian Space Systems Commission, Brazilian MoD

Of course, unparalleled networking will be a key function of the forum, with 16 hours of breaks, two drinks receptions and two (invitation only) conference dinners, hosted by leading industry sponsors, Lockheed Martin, SES Networks, Eutelsat, Airbus. These sessions will bring together those setting requirements, procurement officers and end users to foster new working relationships.

The two exhibition rooms will provide both system integrators and government stakeholders the ability to network with an array of exhibitors. 2019 sponsors and exhibitors include: Lead Sponsor: SES Networks, Gold Sponsor: Airbus, Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat, Sponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Northrup Grumman, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Thales, Viasat, Exhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Marlink, Media Broadcast Satellite, NovelSat, PlaneWave Instruments, ReQuTech, SCISYS UK, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, Xtar.

Set to be an unmissable forum for anyone involved in the diverse array of MilSatCom, this conference continues to set itself centre stage as it celebrates its 21st birthday.

For those interested in attending Global MilSatCom 2019, there is an early bird saving of £100 for places booked before 30th September.

Registrations can be made online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/prcom8

Global MilSatCom 2019

Conference: 5 - 7 November, Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UK

Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus day: 4 November, St. James’ Court, London, UK

