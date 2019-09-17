Dr. Gilbert Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Receives 2019 Top Doctor Award from San Diego County Medical Society for the 13th consecutive year.

San Diego, CA, September 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The San Diego County Medical Society (SDCMS) has honored Dr. Gilbert Lee, a triple-board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, San Diego's 2019 Top Doctors in Plastic Surgery.

The selection process consisted of asking San Diego County medical practitioners with a valid California medical license who they believe should be recognized for their excellence in medicine. This year, Dr. Lee received the honor yet again, becoming one of only 16 San Diego physicians who can claim a 13-year run with such peer-voted distinction.

“I feel that our leadership in minimally invasive procedures and incisionless surgical technology, has spawned hope for men and women of all ages. In our practice we truly believe through our relentless commitment to quality, innovation and customer service; we continue to be the leading plastic surgery destination for our San Diego community and those travelling abroad,” said Dr. Lee.

Dr. Gilbert Lee is a triple-board certified plastic surgeon who's been running his own practice in San Diego County since 1994. With over 25 years of experience and a medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, Dr. Lee is regarded as one of the leading authorities on plastic and reconstructive surgery in San Diego. Dr. Lee received special surgical training at Washington University and has been helping patients to look and feel their best since the early 1990s. After founding Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in 1994, he's helped countless patients to achieve the natural look they seek.

On Friday, October 18, 2019, Dr. Lee will be honored alongside the other Top Doctors of San Diego County at a gala. San Diego County Medical Society, along with Champions for Health and San Diego Magazine, will host the event. Additionally, winners will be featured in the October issue of San Diego Magazine.

About Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa:

Established in 1994, San Diego-based Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa is home to Dr. Gilbert Lee, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon and recipient of Top Doctor Award in Plastic Surgery by the San Diego County Medical Society. Combining artistry with precision, Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa offers breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty and all types of cosmetic and revisionary surgery for men and women. The practice also incorporates state-of-the-art 3D Computer Imaging, allowing patients to view virtual results prior to surgery. To learn more, visit: http://www.changesplasticsurgery.com.

