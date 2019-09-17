Actor/Singer Leon is Coming to the DMV - Stop the Violence Benefit Concert with His Award Winning Band Leon and the Peoples

The Stop the Violence Benefit Concert will help bring the importance of domestic violence awareness to the forefront. Funds raised from this event will help support survivors of domestic violence with clothing, food and as well to help find temporary shelter

Germantown, MD, September 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- NAACP Award Nominated Actor Leon is coming to the Washington, DC metro area with his award winning band, Leon & the Peoples.

Stop the Violence Benefit Concert celebrating domestic violence survivors; Hosted By Comedian Davy Ruffin (@Davyruffin).

Leon and the Peoples have been nominated for an International Reggae and World Music Award for their album “The Road Less Traveled” and winner of Best International Artist at Joe Higgs Reggae Awards. The band will headline The Stop the Violence Benefit Concert on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Germantown, MD at The BlackRock Center for the Performing Arts. The event will be hosted by comedian Davy Ruffin.

This event will also showcase Hip Hop Violinist, Heru Peacock. Howard University Alum, Heru Peacock, who is widely recognized as a classically trained violinist under Sin-Tung Chiu in San Francisco, CA. While expanding his art through playing jazz, he began to interpret his own Hip Hop and R&B music on the violin.

Proceeds from The Stop the Violence Benefit Concert Series will be used to help families transitioning out of domestic violence situations, victims incarcerated due to protecting themselves due to domestic violence and towards the opening of L.M. Foundation’s Aspiration House™ which will serve as a transitional home and safe-haven in Prince George's County.

Currently, one out of four women and one out of seven men are affected by domestic violence. It is estimated that over 65% of the women incarcerated are incarcerated due to protecting themselves or loved ones from a domestic violence situation.

In 2019, L.M. Foundation provided clothing and toiletries to local women’s shelters and helped low income families pay for utilities. It's "Back 2 School Drive" was a success thanks to its sponsors, a local Target, and donors. In partnership with The Just Because Project. LMF has donated clothing to over 100 Washington, D.C.’s homeless. Ms.Price is now targeting families in crisis and building community relationships, within Prince George's County, Montgomery County and the District of Columbia in preparation for the opening the Aspiration House™.

Helping Incarcerated Males and Females, Inc. (H.I.M.&F) has helped an estimated 20 families so far in 2019. H.I.M.& F. provides transportation to families who do not have a way to visit their incarcerated loved ones up to within a five hour radius., H.I.M&F also helps families that can no longer provide financial support to incarcerated family members.

Throughout the year, upcoming concerts will feature acclaimed national and international entertainers in R&B, Jazz, Gospel, Instrumental, Comedy and many more genres. Past performances have included actress and comedian Kim Coles, Emmy Award winning Violinist Damien Escobar, Stellar Award winning Gospel artist Jessica Greene and Grammy Award winning Songstress Yolanda Adams.

For a listing of upcoming concerts, events or to learn more, visit www.thelmfoundation.org.

For Media interview requests, please contact L.M. Foundation's PR Team, Email: lmfoundationpr@gmail.com.

About L.M. Foundation:

Life Ministry (L.M.) Foundation, a 501(c)(3), believes it can help build a new foundation in a person's life while it ministers to the needs of underserved communities in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area. The need is met by focusing on community-based efforts including education, awareness, and food aid. Transition for survivors of domestic violence will include emergency housing, support that aids in healing, services, food, and clothing. We have a simple, but robust mission: to help people in need; to make a difference.

