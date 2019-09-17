Veronica A. Wright Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Lawrenceville, GA, September 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 35 years in the fields of transportation and wellness.

About Veronica A. Wright

Veronica A. Wright is the President and CEO of Nu Concept Courier & Logistics Inc. of the Greater Atlanta area in Georgia. The company offers same-day and time sensitive deliveries throughout the southeast USA, online order entry and package tracking. She got her start in the 1980’s and got bit by the "courier bug" where getting a package from point A to B makes your adrenaline pump like a touchdown in football. Veronica states, "I eat, sleep & breathe courier and answer my phone 24/7/365."

Ms. Wright is responsible for overseeing daily operations, customer service and scheduling drivers. She is an extremely focused individual who is knowledgeable about her industry. Her company is a member of the Better Business Bureau. They were awarded the Home Based Business of the Year 2005 for Atlanta. Ms. Wright was recently honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.

In 2016, Veronica opened a holistic healing Medspa and center for weight loss known as the Nu You Total Wellness Center, LLC of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Their objective was to reveal your inner beauty, renew your confidence and make your vision a reality. As industry forerunners, their services included VibraTrim, skin rejuvenation, LED light therapy, infrared sauna, essential oils, foot detoxification, aroma touch therapy, meal plans and PEMF sessions performed by their professional and devoted staff. Due to the overwhelming growth and relocation of Nu Concept Courier & Logistics Inc, Veronica had to close the center publicly in 2018, while still keeping her vision of the Nu You for the advancement of her personal health and wealth.

In her spare time, Veronica enjoys reading, relaxing on the water, conversations with positive people, travel, laughing and making things happen. Her future goals include building a transportation empire, writing her biography first and then writing other books about empowerment, self-help and faith.

For further information, contact nuconceptcourier.com.

