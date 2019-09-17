Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R.

Altamont, NY, September 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and honored with a podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.

Dr. Hutchinson is the former director of history and education, and archivist at the Center for Nursing at the Foundation of New York State Nurses. She also serves as an Archivist for the American Association for the History of Nursing.

After obtaining a M.A. in History from SUNY Albany in 2007, Gertrude continued her education, obtaining a M.S.I.S. in NARA and Records Management from SUNY Albany in 2009. She then obtained her Doctor of Nursing Science with a focus on Leadership and Education from The Sage Colleges-Sage Graduate School in 2016.

Dr. Gertrude Hutchinson is affiliated with the American Nurses Association, A.N.A.-NY chapter, the International Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI), and the American Association for the History of Nursing. She is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi (life member) and Golden Key Honor Societies, Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society, the New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders, the Nurses Educational Fund, the National League for Nurses and its affiliate Nursing League New York and the American Association for the History of Nursing.

Dr. Hutchinson is the recent recipient of the Tau Kappa At Large Chapter’s (STTI) “Excellence in Education” award and a past recipient of the Northeast Region New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders Award in recognition of “creative and contemporary leadership in nursing practice.” Dr. Hutchinson is included in the International Who’s Who in Nursing.

In her spare time, Dr. Hutchinson volunteers at the Hamilton Union Presbyterian Church and serves in many leadership capacities as a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, NENYONEL, appointed board member to The Omentum Project Discovery Year Advisory Team, and a volunteer with the Albany and Rensselaer Counties Medical Reserve Corps. She enjoys knitting, crocheting, reading historical fiction, playing piano, walking, family activities, and playing with her 2 cats.

Gertrude Hutchinson states, "I attribute my success to my faith and inquisitive nature, wanting to help people, education opportunities and having gifts and abilities to leave the world a better place."

Dr. Hutchinson recently completed a podcast for P.O.W.E.R. Radio. Please learn more about her by listening to her podcast on the following link: https://soundcloud.com/user-498580759.

For further information, contact www.sage.edu.

