Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones' Animator Launches on Tubi TV

Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival.

Animator is the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones. Teaming up with Logan Hall, who directed the film, and Julian Jones, who animated it, the music for the powerful film was composed by fellow Emmy Award-winning Trumpeter and co-founder of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, Orbert Davis.

Shot in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, Animator stars Levenix Riddle as the lead role of Neal; a young man given the incredible power to draw the future and erase the past. Using his gift for selfish reasons, the movie has a shocking twist ending that will leave the viewer on the edge of their seat.

The film was released to critical acclaim; winning the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival (LAIFF) and was invited to be featured on the opening night of the DC Film Festival. The Chicago Sun Times called it an “absolutely gorgeous animation” whilst the Chicago Reader Review added, “Screenwriter Roberta Jones wisely pushes her narrative past the confines of genre and into more emotional territory.”

Animator is now available to watch on the largest free movie and TV streaming platform in the USA, Tubi TV. With over 20,000,000 subscribers, Tubi offers viewers over 15,000 movies and TV shows and has recently taken its first step in global expansion by launching in Australia.

View the trailer for Animator at http://vimeo.com/231288223 and find out more about Tubi TV at www.tubi.tv

