Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business.

Draper, UT, September 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ortho Development® Corporation (ODEV), an orthopedic device design and manufacturing company, announces the 25th anniversary of the company’s founding.

Ortho Development was incorporated on September 15, 1994. Today, the company’s corporate headquarters remain in Draper, Utah, and have expanded to over 70,000 square feet in two buildings with design, manufacturing, inspection, clean room, warehousing and administration functions. All product is designed in-house collaborating with respected orthopedic surgeons to develop high-performance product solutions that help advance patient care. The company has evolved tremendously over the past 25 years with a product portfolio that includes implants and surgical instrumentation for total knee and hip replacement, trauma fracture repair, and spine treatment.

In 1994, Ortho Development started with 4 employees, and one distributor in Japan. 25 years later, the company has grown to 185 employees at its corporate headquarters in Utah, an extensive network of over 130 independent sales reps and distributors selling throughout the United States, a distributor in China, and just announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Australia.

“Our company mission is to help people do what they love by restoring mobility. We are dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives and contributing to global healthcare,” stated Brent Bartholomew, President of Ortho Development. While the Company’s products are implanted in thousands of patients annually in the U.S. and Japan, Mr. Bartholomew along with key staff just returned from their third annual medical mission to Honduras in conjunction with One World Surgery. Together with a staff of over 50 medical professionals and volunteers, 31 knee and hip replacement surgeries were performed at no cost to the patients. “The opportunity to give back in an area of the world where surgical care is widely inaccessible to the poor is an honor for Ortho Development, and a direct fulfillment of our mission.”

Ortho Development has seen continual growth over the past 25 years and will continue to build on that legacy by providing the best customer experience in orthopedics through premium, clinically-proven products, coupled with unparalleled service and value.

