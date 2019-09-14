SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features

Saanichton, Canada, September 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them.

“We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site and looked at it again through the eyes of our customers; questioning every click and exploring how they currently utilized our site. Their candid feedback enabled us to pinpoint areas where the experience didn’t quite meet end-user expectation and to design an online environment with the specific technical data our customers need when sourcing controls solutions. We also found that a number of our customers were unaware of Sure Grip’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and industry defying lead times,” said Polly Weston, Director of Marketing.

Feature-rich, the newly launched site features a more intuitive experience with expanded data and technical documents for Sure Grip control product categories such as joysticks, electronic or e-series joystick handles, universal handles, components, control electronics, handle options, accessories, and more. Users also have access to a library of software downloads, technical product guides, and installation tips.

“Our strategy with the new SureGripControls.com website is to provide an optimal online experience for all of our customers. Whether they are looking to Sure Grip Controls to build a custom controls solution for them, learn more about our products or to find software downloads for previous purchases; users will find it on our site,” remarked Weston. “We look forward to continued improvements to the site moving forward and the addition of valuable features and content for our customers.”

About Sure Grip Controls

Sure Grip designs and manufactures control grips, industrial joysticks, micro joysticks, and electronic driver boards for electro-hydraulic applications worldwide. They are a subsidiary of Bailey International, LLC; an EBSCO Industries company. For more information about Sure Grip Controls, visit us online at SureGripControls.com or phone 800-831-2278.

