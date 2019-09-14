Juliet Bulnes-Newton, DMD, Earns National Designation for Specialty in Dental Sleep Medicine

The American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate status is the gold standard for excellence in dental sleep medicine.

Tampa, FL, September 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Juliet Bulnes-Newton, a Tampa Bay dentist and sleep apnea expert, recently became an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate. ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) with oral appliance therapy. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique honor that signifies a professional commitment to education, knowledge, and experience in dental sleep medicine.

Dr. Bulnes-Newton said, “My passion is dental sleep medicine, and I am proud to receive this highly esteemed designation. Sleeping with a CPAP machine, which includes a face mask, tubing, and a constantly running motor, can be difficult, and many Tampa Bay residents are unaware that an effective and comfortable treatment is available. I’m committed to using my knowledge of dental sleep medicine and interventions like customized oral appliances to provide my patients with a better night’s rest.”

The ABDSM Diplomate certification is a rigorous process that involves the completion of a computer-based examination and either the submission of case studies or the completion of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Mastery Program. It recognizes those dentists duly licensed by law who have successfully completed the certification requirements established by the ABDSM.

Since 2001, Dr. Bulnes-Newton has practiced at Westchase Esthetic Family Dentistry, including a long-term tenure with Dental Sleep Solutions. She has treated more than 1000 patients in Tampa Bay for primary snoring and OSA in the past 10 years. This year, Dr. Bulnes-Newton is launching Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa out of her current office, which provides streamlined access for the Tampa Bay community to the dental sleep team.

Dr. Bulnes-Newton received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, completed dental school at Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, and received a degree in Advanced Education in General Dentistry from the University of Florida. Dr. Bulnes-Newton is an active member of the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, the West Coast District Dental Association, the Hillsborough County Dental Association, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the American Sleep and Breathing Academy.

Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa is located at 10131 Wilsky Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33625. Patients with snoring issues and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP should contact Dr. Bulnes-Newton at 813-607-5337 to schedule a consultation appointment. Dr. Bulnes-Newton works closely with physicians to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa:

Founded by Dr. Juliet Bulnes-Newton, Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa caters to patients whose snoring and sleep disorders have been diagnosed as sleep apnea and who are searching for relief. The Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa team of doctors works with each patient to provide FDA approved medical-grade custom-fabricated appliances and sleep solutions that alleviate apnea symptoms. Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa is located at 10131 Wilsky Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33625. For additional information regarding snoring and sleep apnea, visit www.sleepapneasolutionstampa.com or call 813-607-5337.

About The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine:

The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only nonprofit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM provides educational resources for dentists and promotes the use of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of OSA and sleep-disordered breathing. Established in 1991, the AADSM has nearly 3,000 member dentists worldwide. Visit www.aadsm.org or call the national office at 630-686-9875 for more information.

Contact Information:

Tanya Cielo

813-337-0893

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794450

Press Release Distributed by PR.com