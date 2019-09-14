Market Overview

Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial Posts a New Video Entitled: "Protecting Your Dependents with Life Insurance" on His Website

PR.com  
September 14, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Term or whole life? Just be sure you have adequate coverage. One survey found that 48% of current retirees had to retire earlier than they expected.

Boston, MA, September 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- View the new video and Michael Arnheiters website at:
www.michaelarnheiter.com/videos.htm

At Baystate Financial, you will find that they are committed to each client's individual financial success. Unlike companies that offer “standardized” solutions to complex problems, Baystate Financial first listen to you and then think objectively in terms of how to best meet your specific needs. They then work within your existing financial program and partner with your other professional advisors to develop strategies and solutions that help you achieve your goals.

Baystate Financial is one of New England’s oldest and largest financial services firms, with offices throughout the northeast. For over a century, Baystate Financial has provided insurance, investment management strategies, estate planning, business succession planning, retirement funding, and education funding strategies to its clients. The company uses a consultative approach and tailors financial solutions to each client’s unique objectives. For more information about Baystate Financial, please visit the website at www.baystatefinancial.com.

Contact Information:
Baystate Financial
Chris McIntosh
781-876-4141
Contact via Email
baystatefinancial.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794562

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

