World's Best Connectors Promote the New 5 C's

Government is not the answer. Over 140 private business CEOs have taken a stand for gun control. Private industry now helps shape social, as well as economic policies. There is a new community, headquartered in Phoenix, that is borne of that philosophy. The World's Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a virtual think tank for private C-suite executives, that will use modern technology and ideas to promote new partnerships, sustainable economies and social well-being.

Phoenix, AZ, September 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In the 20th century, Arizona was known for the five C’s: cotton, citrus, copper, cattle and climate. While climate remains a draw for the Grand Canyon State, the others have succumbed to population growth, urbanization, and global competition. There is a new community and think tank in Phoenix, which will promote five new Cs: improving connections with family, employees, clients, government and the media. Most people think technology is isolating. The executives in World’s Best Connectors (The WBCs) will demonstrate that these five critical relationships can be strengthened, while still taking advantage of all the modern virtual tools.

The WBCs was created by Denise Meridith, who has had unique opportunity to serve as an executive in the private, non-profit, and government sectors. During her past 24 years in Phoenix, she has been involved in most of the biggest projects in Arizona - designations of four National Monuments and the Arizona Trail, creation of Tempe Town Lake, construction of State Farm Stadium, and the rehabilitation of the Phoenix Convention Center and Symphony Hall. On the community side, Meridith founded the Phoenix Black Chamber, served on innumerable committees and task forces, taught sports marketing at Arizona State University and was a statewide advocate of youth sports. As a result, she is known for her extensive contacts.

“I’m like a business matchmaker,” Meridith says. “This is my last, and, possibly, most important, nationwide initiative. We are creating a loyal, diverse community of assertive, innovative, and highly-skilled business leaders, who will create new partnerships, invent new products and processes, and broaden the fastest-growing city’s economic relationships, nationwide and internationally, now and into the future.”

Arizona State University (ASU), which has been recognized as the “Most Innovative University” the past five years by US News & World Report, is a strong WBCs supporter. ASU is the Presenting Sponsor for the annual conference, which will be at SkySong - ASU’s Scottsdale Innovation Center - on November 8, 2019. At the conference, the WBCs members will hear from speakers and panels that will provide examples and practical advice about how to cope with modern challenges facing executives. Another important partner of the WBCs is the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA); the WBCs and ACA share a vision for attracting and growing Arizona businesses. A limited number of other executives and community leaders can register to attend the conference.

“I am blessed to have always had the support of great business leaders in Arizona. International sports icon Jerry Colangelo, ASU Football Coach Herm Edwards, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are examples of just some local heroes who have recorded podcasts with advice for The WBCs’ members. I am also honored that so many talented WBCs advisors and members are anxious to join this mission to facilitate sustainable economic growth, as well as social well-being.”

More information about The WBCs is available at www.thewbcs.com. C-suite executives, in any part of the country, who are qualified and interested in applying for membership or companies interested in sponsorship can contact Denise Meridith via LinkedIn or worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com.

