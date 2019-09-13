Intel Optane DC SSDs Drove Higher I/O Performance and Faster Response Times in an HPE Server Cluster, Principled Technologies Reports

Compared to the same HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers configured with only Intel SATA SSDs.

Durham, NC, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Businesses that rely on storage-intensive applications could achieve better performance with fewer servers by introducing Intel Optane DC SSDs in HPE ProLiant servers, according to a recent study by Principled Technologies (PT).

PT compared storage-intensive workload performance between two HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server cluster configurations:

· A four-server cluster with Intel SATA SSDs

· A three-server cluster with a mix of Intel SATA SSDs and Intel Optane DC SSDs

PT ran each cluster with Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct to mimic a medium-sized business running many VMs in a hyper-converged cluster. The HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server cluster using Intel Optane SSDs saw a 52 percent greater performance yield and 26 percent lower latency, suggesting the storage technology’s ability to drive more intense work while keeping user wait times to a minimum.

The cluster achieved these markedly better results despite using one fewer server overall. By running fewer servers, businesses could save on power and cooling costs, spend less time on server maintenance, and pay less in ongoing expenditures.

For more information, read the full report at http://facts.pt/n0yzkra or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/g02w5dm.

