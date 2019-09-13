Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution

PR.com  
September 13, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Share:

IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains.

Durham, NC, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For companies that run OLTP database workloads and are thinking about replacing older hardware, good deals on current-generation servers are available. But, should they choose single-socket servers powered by AMD EPYC 7551P processors or dual-socket servers powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processors? The IT professionals at PT found that, for companies with data centers using VMware vSphere Enterprise Plus, choosing the single-processor AMD EPYC solution could result in similar OLTP database performance as the dual-processor Intel Xeon solution at half the licensing cost.

According to the report, “By selecting the AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415, however, your company could get similar database performance at half the VMware vSphere licensing costs of an Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U. The single-socket AMD solution also used less power under load and while idle, making it a compelling choice for companies looking to minimize their operating expenses.”

Interested parties can learn more about the licensing cost savings from choosing this particular single-processor AMD EPYC solution over the comparably performing dual-processor Intel Xeon solution by reading the full report here: http://facts.pt/rvrcdk3.

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Jasmine White
919-941-9812
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/735002

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo