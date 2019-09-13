Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates 10 Years in Business with 10 Days of Giving

Omaha, NE, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in America and experienced a record three-year revenue growth of 231%, as well as being named “Best Place To Work in Omaha” numerous times. To thank its employees, travelers and clients, Fusion is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 10 days of giving.

“Our success wouldn’t be possible without our tremendous employees and travelers,” said Steve Koesters, COO of Fusion Medical Staffing. “I’m so thankful to be part of the Fusion family and to be able to celebrate Fusion’s 10-year anniversary. No matter how long each of us has been at Fusion, the positive impact we’re making on people’s lives each and every day is inspiring, whether it’s our travelers, employees or our communities through our Be The Change program - as Fusion grows, the impact we have multiplies. And, we are just getting started.”

The 10 Days of Giving

Fusion believes in giving back and wants to share its passion for making a positive impact with its hometown. Employees will be volunteering their time September 16-27 to serve several organizations across Omaha, including Bethany Lutheran Home, Habitat for Humanity, Completely KIDS and Heart Ministry Center, just to name a few.

The 10 Days of Giving kicks off September 16, with the following schedule of events:

Monday, September 16: Taking residents of Bethany Lutheran Home on a tour around Lauritzen Gardens

· Tuesday, September 17: Lending a hand to the Heart Ministry Center to bag groceries

· Wednesday, September 18: Selecting, buying and preparing food at the Stephen Center

· Friday, September 20: Building a home with Habitat for Humanity

· Saturday, September 21: Cleaning hives and gathering honey at Cook Bee Yard

· Monday, September 23: Walking in the Heart Heroes event and participating in the Go Gold for Childhood Cancer event

· Wednesday, September 25: Taking Bethany Lutheran Home residents around the Henry Doorly Zoo

· Thursday, September 26: Filling backpacks with non-perishable food for Completely Kids’ Weekend Food Program

· Friday, September 27: Building a home with Habitat for Humanity

“We believe in the importance of social responsibility practices for our company, as well as ensuring that employees have opportunities for community engagement through volunteer opportunities,” added Koesters. “These events showcase who we are as an organization and our commitment to not only our employees, but also the communities we serve.”

To follow along with the week’s events, follow Fusion on Facebook at facebook.com/FusionMedStaff and Instagram using the @fusionmedstaff handle. For more information, visit www.fusionmedstaff.com. You can also follow our hashtag #10yearsoffusion on all social media platforms.

About Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing provides career opportunities to healthcare professionals by helping facilities fill their staffing needs. From therapists, laboratory and radiology professionals to nurses in various settings, Fusion has evolved to meet the growing demand for contract healthcare employees across the United States.

Contact Information:

Fusion Medical Staffing

Bradley Schoreit

(877) 230-3885 extension 431

Contact via Email

fusionmedstaff.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794500

Press Release Distributed by PR.com