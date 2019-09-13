International Peeling Society USA Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Team

New Officers and Board of Directors Appointed.

Rolling Meadows, IL, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The International Peeling Society USA Foundation (IPS-USA) is pleased to announce the establishment of its inaugural leadership team. Four officers and four Board of Directors have been ratified.

President – Kachiu Lee, MD, MPH, Ardmore, Penn.

Vice President – Seaver Soon, MD, San Diego, Calif.

Treasurer – Rebecca Tung, MD, Winter Haven, Fla.

Secretary – Gary Monheit, MD, Birmingham, Ala.

Director – Harold J. Brody, MD, Atlanta, Ga.

Director – Pearl Grimes, MD, Los Angeles, Calif.

Director – Emily Keller, MD, Indianapolis, Ind.

Director – Peter Rullan, MD, Chula Vista, Calif.

The organization partners with the International Peeling Society (IPS) and has identified two of their leaders to liaise with the IPS-USA Board of Directors to ensure continued collaboration cross-marketing of activities: the current President of IPS, Sahar Ghannam, MD, of Kuwait, Kuwait, and IPS Past President Marina Landau, MND, of Herzlia, Israel.

“I am humbled and thrilled to help lead this extraordinary group of dermatologists to expand the education and awareness of chemical peeling in the United States and encourage the highest standards of patient care,” said Dr. Lee.

Officers of IPS-USA will be elected annually, and members of the Board of Directors will serve two-year terms. The Board is currently creating organizational committees to cover Education, Fundraising, Social Media/PR, and Recognition Committee.

Next on its agenda, IPS-USA is partnering with the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) to lead “Live Patient Demonstrations and Hands-on Workshop: Chemical Peels” on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2019 ASDS Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees of this sold-out session will learn the latest innovations and uses of superficial to deep chemical peels for therapeutic and aesthetic indications across all skin types. The session will be co-directed by IPS Past Presidents and current IPS-USA Board members Drs. Brody and Rullan.

In 2020, IPS-USA hopes to present an educational session in conjunction with the American Academy of Dermatology’s Global Day in March in Denver, Colorado. A hands-on workshop will also be held in Chula Vista, California, in April 2020 at the Dermatology Institute, under the direction of Dr. Rullan.

For more information, contact IPS-USA through Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI) at ipsinfo@samiworks.net or 847-871-4800. To support these efforts, consider donating to the IPS-USA Development Fund, visit http://bit.ly/IPS-USA-Development-Fund.

About the International Peeling Society USA Foundation

The International Peeling Society USA Foundation (IPS-USA) is a 501(c)(3) organization, incorporated in 2017. IPS-USA is dedicated to promoting the highest possible standards in clinical practice, education and research in chemical peeling and to promote the highest standards of patient care and encourage public interest relating to chemical peels in the United States. The International Peeling Society, founded in 2012, has an international focus and is headquartered in Germany (http://PeelingSociety.com).

