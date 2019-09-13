Leading Israeli CBD Brand CiiTECH is a Proud Sponsor of the Hemp & CBD Expo in the UK

The September edition of the UK's number 1 dedicated Hemp and CBD trade show is expected to be even bigger and better than the successful March edition and CiiTECH couldn't be more excited to take part as an official Sponsor.

London, United Kingdom, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The UK Launch of two new brands is taking place at the Autumn Hemp & CBD Expo in Birmingham, UK this weekend. CiiTECH is excited to showcase Impact Sports, a unique sports CBD brand with James Haskell and Ben Franks, two of the most successful world rugby stars.

CiiTECH will also be presenting HuGG, our new lifestyle brand designed by women for women. An exciting range of CBD self care and beauty products for the modern woman,

The September edition of the UK's number 1 dedicated Hemp and CBD trade show is expected to be even bigger and better than the successful March edition and CiiTECH couldn’t be more excited to take part as an official Sponsor along with a booth and Q&A on the seminar stage with CiiTECH founder Clifton Flack and his "IMPACT Sports" Brand partners, Rugby Legends James Haskell and Ben Franks.

Hemp & CBD Trade show will again look to balance a majority B2B attendance with B2C attendance through a professional environment coupled with the opportunity for both education and fun. This fall edition will be held over the weekend of the 14th & 15th of September in Hall 17 of the Birmingham NEC, one of the UK’s most prestigious and dynamic venues.

CiiTECH is a Cannabis Biotech Company that focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing cannabinoid products for the global market. They do this by partnering and collaborating with leading Israeli and UK institutions and companies to realize the full potential of cutting-edge cannabis innovation. The results and insights from this research guide their product development to bring to market brands that consumers can trust and understand.

CiiTECH Flagship brand Provacan is already a leading brand in the UK, with links to Scientific research in Israel, CiiTECH makes a wide range of CBD products made from UK and EU Hemp and continually release more. The HuGG Co. has launched an affordable luxury range of CBD products essential for self-care and daily-care together with brand ambassador Olivia Wayne. Also recently launched is also IMPACT – A Sports CBD brand together with James Haskell and Ben Franks that has been an essential supplement in supporting These 2 Rugby legends in their fitness and Rugby careers to this day. Meet all 3 brands at the Hemp & CBD Trade show.

Catch Clifton Flack tackle James Haskell and Ben Franks on stage with a Q&A on all things sports and new brand IMPACT Sports CBD September 15 at 2pm.

