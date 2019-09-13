Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking.

Charleston, SC, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Jumpstart Interview Coaching, (formerly Jumpstart Career & Life Coaching), has been in business since 2005. Margie Curry, Career Coach and Life Coach, combines both career coaching and life coaching because a career problem or life issue can have a big impact on each other. Coaching services include: career coaching, career counseling, life coaching, and interview coaching. Ms. Curry also has experience in grief support, along with specialized training in behavioral interviewing, the most widely used interview technique today. This coach is a former Recruiter.

Jumpstart Interview Coaching clients include: new college grads, students preparing for military academy nomination interviews, students applying to medical schools, veterans, military officers preparing for military transition, business professionals in career transition, and CEO's and others who are retiring and thinking about a "second career." Ms. Curry is also an advocate for families who have a son or daughter that is struggling to jumpstart their life or career, and provides a "meet and greet" coaching session with parents to hear their backstory, and develop a strategy for helping their child get back on track. Margie Curry, Life Coach, Career Coach, Grief Support Coach. Jumpstart Interview Coaching. Serving clients in the Charleston area.

