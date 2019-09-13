Working Women Join up with Local Charity to Give Back Together; Service-Based Retreats for Professional Women. Philanthropy is the newest component of the Together We Seek professional women retreats organized by Tech Savvy Women. This October, women in business will come together to kick off an overnight retreat at Second Harvest Food Bank to sort, check and organize donated food.

“Many of the professional women I meet during my travels express a desire to give back,” said JJ DiGeronimo, president and founder of Tech Savvy Women. “However their demanding schedules, unexpected meetings and events often leave little time for additional activities. Creating an easy way for women to come together to network and give back as part of the retreat created even more meaning and impact for all.”

A 2017 report from the Women's Philanthropy Institute noted that people are happier overall when they give to others and that the more they do or give, the happier they tend to be. It's simply referred to as "the joy of giving."

· If women are deciding on whether on not to join the unique agenda Together We Seek Retreats (Add URL) have to offer with JJ DiGeronimo these statistics could help you position and justify the afternoon away from the office: 71% of surveyed employees say it is imperative or very important to work where culture is supportive of giving and volunteering. (Source: America's Charities Snapshot Employee Donor Research).

· 86% believe that employees expect them to provide opportunities to engage in the community and 87% believe their employees expect them to support causes and issues that matter to those employees. (Source: America's Charities Snapshot Employer Research)

· The majority of companies (66%) have an ‘open’ matching gift program, which means that employees can donate to most nonprofit organizations and the company will match that contribution. (Source: America's Charities Corporate Bench-marking Analysis)

Top factors that make for a positive employee volunteer experience: (Source: America's Charities Snapshot Employee Research)

· 69% project is clearly organized with a defined scope and expected results

· 67% paid time off

· 62% ability to volunteer during business hours

· Nearly 60% of companies offer paid time off (PTO) for employees to volunteer, and an additional 21% plan to offer release time in the next two years.

The October 2019 Together We Seek retreat will be held in Vermillion, OH. These gatherings bring together women to explore, discuss and embark on new levels of awareness and experiences. With a goal of feeling more refreshed, energized and inspired.

“Creating a space to bring high impact women together to do good for others while empowering our personal and professional mission is a worthy way to spend our time!” said Teresa B. retreat attendee.

Tech Savvy Women will continue to seek nonprofits opportunities in various cities that want to engage professional women for future Together We Seek retreats. Contact us at contact@techsavvywomen.net. For more information about the Together We Seek retreats or Tech Savvy Women, visit https://www.techsavvywomen.net/retreats/together-we-seek-retreat-fall-2019/.

About J.J. DiGeronimo

JJ DiGeronimo, the founder of Tech Savvy Women, advanced from entry-level positions into leadership positions within technology companies. Through her keynotes and executive sessions, JJ shares effective leadership and inclusion strategies to retain, develop and advance professional women. JJ includes these experiences in her most recent book, “Accelerate Your Impact” published by Smart Business Books which complements her 2011 book, “The Working Woman’s GPS.” JJ has been quoted in numerous publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and Fox Business has shared her expertise with Amazon, Discover, Ingram Micro, RIT, Symantec, VMware, IBM, KeyBank, and Cisco along with many other organizations.

