Charleston Life Coach Uses Music to Tear Down Walls, and to Start a Conversation

PR.com  
September 13, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Margie Curry, Charleston Life Coach & Career Coach, uses "Music" to tear down walls and to start a conversation. She is the founder of Music is Healing Charleston, for veterans support groups, churches, military bases, small groups, men's groups, and women's groups. "We listen to Christian Music," says Ms. Curry, and then discuss the message in a song.

Charleston, SC, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Music is Healing Charleston is a combination of Christian music and life coaching for people going through a difficult time, trying to “jumpstart” their life again, people who are depressed, and others who enjoy music and understand that sharing your feelings is healthy. “God never intended for us to carry our burdens alone,” stated Curry, who has been a Life Coach, Career Coach, and Interview Coach for the past 14 years. She is also a former Recruiter, and has experience in grief support. Ms. Curry is available to be a Guest Group Leader and this service is “free.” Please contact Margie Curry, Founder, “Music is Healing Charleston,” for more details.

Cell: 843.302.6024
www.jumpstartinterviewcoaching.com

Contact Information:
Jumpstart Interview Coaching
Margie Curry
843-302-6024
Contact via Email
https://www.jumpstartinterviewcoaching.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794468

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

