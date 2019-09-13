After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski's short touching emotional drama "Let Go: The Prelude" has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas, NV, September 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “I feel honored, it is fantastic, it really is. Thank you Silver State Film Festival for your recognition. It means a lot,” says Arek Zasowski after Arek’s touching emotional short drama “Let Go: The Prelude” won Best Inspirational Short award at the film festival in Las Vegas, NV.

It is special moment for Arek Zasowski as “Let Go: The Prelude” is the very first short film that Arek wrote and directed: “Therefore winning Best Inspirational Short award and seeing it screened on a big screen, our US premiere in Nevada, at such a prestigious location in Las Vegas - the Century Orleans 18 and XD Movie Theatre at the Orleans Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, is definitely special in my acting and filmmaking career,” Arek chuckles.

In “Let Go: The Prelude” Arek Zasowski portrays the lead character, an adventurer archaeologist Henk, who, after losing his fiancée in a tragic accident, is struggling to recover and return to his normal life as nothing is the same anymore.

The film explores Henk’s emotional side, his sensitivity, his longing and deep love to Tiffany that does not go away, and tries to find an answer to a more general question that we all may experience in our life at some stage, how can we cope after losing someone dear that we truly love?

Arek Zasowski is a Polish international actor and film director, the up-and-coming new talent, who over the past three years won multiple film awards at film festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Albuquerque, Toronto and Sydney.

To find out more about Arek Zasowski please visit the official Arek Zasowski IMDb profile: IMDb.me/ArekZasowski, the official ArekZasowski.com website, and follow Arek on Instagram and Twitter @arekzasowski.

Contact Information:

Arek Zasowski

(0044) 7877732354

Contact via Email

www.ArekZasowski.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794392

Press Release Distributed by PR.com