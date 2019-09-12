The Population Health Alliance Announces Senator Braun of Indiana as a Keynote Speaker at Their Annual Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus

The Senator will highlight the unique role of the employer in driving innovation in Population Health.

Washington, DC, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the health care industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that Senator Braun of Indiana has agreed to deliver remarks at their annual Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus on October 29 in Washington, DC.

Before being elected to the Senate, Braun built a truck parts and accessories business in his hometown and grew it from three employees to nearly 1000 employees nationwide. His company built a unique health care plan that engaged employees in their own healthcare, encouraged shopping around to find the lowest prices, prioritized wellness, and covered pre-existing conditions with no caps on coverage. Braun held health insurance premiums on this plan flat for his employees at 70 dollars a month for ten years running.

Since being elected to the U.S. Senate. Braun has been vocal about the critical need for transparency in the healthcare marketplace so that working families have the information needed to make their best health care decisions. He has introduced several pieces of novel legislation on healthcare issues, some of which he has already shepherded through the Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) in his first year.

“We are honored to have Senator Braun join us a as keynote speaker at our important industry event. Senator Braun’s experience in the private sector to improve health and manage costs and his passion for fueling policy with innovation is sure to arm our attendees with insightful takeaways to advance our organizations,” said Rose Maljanian Chairman and CEO HealthCAWS and Chairman of the Board, Population Health Alliance.

About the PHA Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus:

Join the Population Health Alliance’s 2019 Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus to engage in in-depth conversations about today’s biggest population health opportunities and solutions. The Summit will bring together both stakeholders and policymakers from across the health care industry committed to advancing results in care management, wellness, and prevention for collaborative learning, lesson sharing, and policy & regulatory briefing. This year’s focus on combating the impacts of financial security as the common denominator across social determinants and populations will highlight innovative solutions being advanced in the field and will present attendees with actionable items for their work as they move toward 2020.

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability.

