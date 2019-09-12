Correction to Previous Release – Venue & Date/Time Change - Conch Shell Productions Announces the First Annual Conch Shell New Works Reading Series

4 new plays by 4 Caribbean-American writers.

New York, NY, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Due to the unexpected closure of Milton G. Bassin Performing Art Center at York College for mold remediation, Conch Shell Production has relocated Conch Shell New Works Reading Series to The Bruce Mitchell Room – 520 8th Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Show dates/times: October 5 8pm; October 6 8pm; October 12 4pm and 7pm. Q&A will follow each performance.

Conch Shell Productions Conch Shell New Works Reading Series showcases stage readings of 4 new plays written by Caribbean-American writers: Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Anton Nimblett, and Phanesia Pharel.

A curated reading series of new plays written by Caribbean-American artists opens on October 5 with Trinidadian writer Anton Nimblett’s "Between Grace and Gayelle" which follows a man’s struggles to make sense of life and death on the eve of his father’s passing. On Oct. 6, Puerto Rican playwright Nelson Diaz-Marcano’s "Misfit, America: An American Western With Color" combines the magical realistic influences of Latin American literature with the Western genre popularized in the twentieth century to tell a tale that explores racism, the love that defines non-traditional family structures, and gender nonconformity. On October 12 at 4pm, Haitian-American Magaly Colimon-Christopher’s "Destination: Oooh Aaah Yummy" examines the complexities of women’s quest for joy and purpose. Finally, at 7pm Haitian-American writer Phanésia Pharel’s "Lucky" completes the series with a story of a woman coming to terms with sexual trauma and discovering the power of healing through writing.

Conch Shell New Works Readings Series is made possible by the 2020 Cycle 1 ARTNY Creative Space Grant and individual donations. Seats are limited. For reservations and playwright bios go to: https://conchshellproductions.com/

About Conch Shell Productions

The mission of Conch Shell Productions is to develop and produce new works that inspire social change written by playwrights and screenwriters of Caribbean heritage living in America.

Media Contacts:

Magaly Colimon-Christopher

conchshellprod@gmail.com | 917-776-9647

Contact Information:

Conch Shell Productions

Magaly Colimon-Christopher

917-776-9647

Contact via Email

conchshellproductions.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794321

Press Release Distributed by PR.com