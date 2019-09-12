Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA

Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

San Diego, CA, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Brava was trained to detect a change in Joanna's breath, perform pressure therapy, and blocking. Joanna has struggled with her symptoms for the past 15 years, and within a few days of Brava being by her side some of the symptoms went away.

True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. Lead Trainer remained with Brava and Joanna for ten days to generalize the dog in her new environment, meet relatives, caretakers and medical personnel. This highly customized and tailored training program makes TBSD so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations.

About TBSD:

True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. has a mission to respond to the growing challenges experienced by military service and law enforcement veterans due to PTSD and TBI, as well as to make a difference in the lives of adults and children suffering from panic attacks, Crohn's disease, autism, seizures, diabetes and mobility impairment.

True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, and relies on donations to provide these service dogs at no charge. To make a donation or learn more about True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. please visit our website https://www.trueblueservicedogs.org

