Papros Demonstrates That Blockchain Turns the Table on Traditional Risk Evaluations for the Supply Chain

Papros, the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO(TM), demonstrated verifiably that current risk evaluations in supply chain fall short when not configuring blockchain as a factor in supply chain risk evaluations. By mitigating risk dramatically, blockchain empowers the supply chain across all sizes of companies. Small companies are particularly empowered because of this risk mitigation.

San Jose, CA, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Papros Inc., a leader in hybrid multicloud platforms for effective supply chain data transactions, used its blockchain offering, pSS[chain]2 to seal supply chain instruments such as licenses for computational offerings and services, and for part numbers authentication, and supply chain movement mapping for parts, resulting in a dramatic reduction in risk of uncertainty. This is a big deal because most risk computations on the market now rank risk from companies based on their size. However, using blockchain to effectively seal supply chain offerings, dramatically reduces risk from medium and small companies, and every company of any size is an equal player in the new dynamics.

pSS[chain]2 is a pegged supply chain sidechain solution for instantaneously, securely, immutably and verifiably issuing supply chain instruments, for discrete authentication, for automated compliance filters and other data synchronization.

Innovation has always been a core at Papros Inc. Papros pioneered the AJAX rollups for supply chain smelter information and that was subsequently exploited by all followers. Papros has also offered industry leading test services for product data and provided high levels of stewardship in standards based information dissemination and communications.

A user from a leading global supplier of transportation equipment in Europe, who has first hand knowledge of the field deployment scenario, has commended this field deployment as a real life demonstration and noted that contemporary risk calculations need to be corrected when blockchain is deployed to securitize and authenticate offerings.

About Papros Inc.: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. “Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment” has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty three years ago.

