NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis

Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today's healthcare landscape.

Portland, ME, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) today announced its 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit, taking place on October 15-16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event is a notable gathering of NRHI members, top healthcare thought leaders and others, as they discuss critical issues impacting healthcare affordability - social determinants of health, price transparency and reducing waste.

“The goal of NRHI’s 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit is to bring together health innovators to strengthen community partnerships and improve value,” said Craig Brammer, CEO at NRHI. “From across America, leaders are joining NRHI to address these critical issues and truly drive change at the local level. We firmly believe in scaling local, community success for national impact, and we see NRHI’s Summit as the catalyst for doing so.”

The Summit will be moderated by Susan Dentzer, Visiting Fellow at Duke-Robert J. Margolis, MD, Center for Health Policy and includes keynote speakers such as Marty Makary, surgical oncologist, New York Times bestselling author, and Johns Hopkins health policy expert, as well as Lewis Sandy, Senior Vice President, Clinical Advancement, UnitedHealth Group. Sessions will cover critical topics affecting health and healthcare and will focus on the future of care delivery in the U.S., as well as health equity, creating local change, and “tough conversations” around price and waste.

To learn more about NRHI’s 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit, visit https://www.nrhi.org. For a complimentary press pass, please contact Michelle McNickle at mmcnickle@nrhi.org.

About NRHI: The Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) is a national, non-profit, membership organization focused on strengthening and supporting community partnerships and scaling success to improve value in health and healthcare.

