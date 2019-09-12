Perrion D. Roberts Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Huntsville, AL, September 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Perrion D. Roberts of Huntsville, Alabama has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automobile sales. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Perrion D. Roberts

Perrion D. Roberts is the owner of Perri Auto Sales, LLC which is a certified used car dealership based in Huntsville, Alabama. With over 15 years experience, Perrion is responsible for the overall operations, management, sales, marketing, promotions and staff oversight. Perri Auto Sales, LLC sells quality cars for less and also orders cars to meet their client’s specifications. Their professional staff can help clients find the vehicle most appropriate to their preferences and budget. If customers are unable to find the car they want on the lot, Perri also has car brokers available to find the right vehicle for your needs and budget.

Perrion’s automotive career started when she was hired by Bill Heard Chevrolet of Huntsville, Alabama. She was promoted to new car sales manager and later to finance manager. Her foundation for success was provided to her by Ms. Ellenae Fairhurst, the first ethnic and female Lexus dealer in the U.S., who sent her to a training class to receive her Infinity new car sales certification. This inspired her to one day own an automotive dealership and for that she will be forever grateful.

Ms. Roberts earned a B.S. in Legal Studies from South University in 2015. She is a member and volunteer for the United Way. Perrion is a mentor to young girls who are in trouble for the first time and is starting a scholarship for a young girl who changed her life and wants to attend college. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, shopping and cooking.

For further information, contact www.huntsvillecardealer.com.

